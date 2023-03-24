Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,588 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

