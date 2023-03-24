Allworth Financial LP Sells 374 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.0 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

