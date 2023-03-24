Allworth Financial LP Sells 422 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.