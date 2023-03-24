Allworth Financial LP Sells 422 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $246.93 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.84 and a 200 day moving average of $261.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

