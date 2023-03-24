Allworth Financial LP Sells 44,988 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,988 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSUS stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

