Allworth Financial LP Sells 745 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

