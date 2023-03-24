Allworth Financial LP Takes $1.50 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

