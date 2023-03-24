Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $274.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

