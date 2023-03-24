Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.