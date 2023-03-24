Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

