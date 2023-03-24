Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

AMZN stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -368.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

