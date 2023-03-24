Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 178,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 64,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 123,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

AMZN opened at $98.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -368.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

