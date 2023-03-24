AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of AMCX opened at $16.19 on Friday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

