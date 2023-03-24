Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading Down 5.9%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 16,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Amergent Hospitality Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

Further Reading

