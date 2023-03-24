América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

About América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in América Móvil by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 809.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 246,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

