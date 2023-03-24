América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
