American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 135643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.94%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

