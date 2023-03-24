American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ARL stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

