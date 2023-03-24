American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.1 %
ARL stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $31.59.
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
