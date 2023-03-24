American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Superconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 752,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

