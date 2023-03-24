American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
AMSC opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
