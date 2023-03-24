AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Sells $480,120.80 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony James Conti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $138.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average is $134.74.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

