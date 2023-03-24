Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amplitude in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amplitude’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMPL. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Amplitude Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

