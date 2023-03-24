Analysts Issue Forecasts for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

XFOR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 3,369,896 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,975,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,492,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864 over the last three months. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.