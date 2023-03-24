Analysts Offer Predictions for Immatics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Immatics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.