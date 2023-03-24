Analysts Offer Predictions for Immatics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Immatics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

