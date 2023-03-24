Analysts Offer Predictions for Mplx Lp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mplx in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Trading Down 0.6 %

MPLX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.