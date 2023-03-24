Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

NYSE AG opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

