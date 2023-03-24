Analysts Set Expectations for Kamada Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Kamada Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KMDA opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kamada has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Kamada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Kamada by 7.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kamada by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $949,970,200,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

