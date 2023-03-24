Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -3.43% -2.25% -1.92% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinterest and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 11 7 0 2.39 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Clikia.

Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Clikia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.80 billion 6.74 -$96.05 million ($0.15) -184.05 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

