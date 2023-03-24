Analyzing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.83 $101.39 million $3.32 5.56 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.34 billion 1.22 $907.00 million $5.80 4.73

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hanmi Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 10 3 0 2.07

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $56.91, suggesting a potential upside of 107.33%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 32.92% 16.31% 1.44% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 27.18% 18.36% 1.02%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Hanmi Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961, and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.