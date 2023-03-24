Analyzing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 343.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out -56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $155.47 million 14.85 $41.50 million $0.46 55.13 AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.48 -$1.19 billion ($2.54) -3.79

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 AGNC Investment 0 1 6 0 2.86

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus target price of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 72.37%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 17.31% 11.05% 4.00% AGNC Investment -80.24% 26.82% 2.91%

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats AGNC Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

