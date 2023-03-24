Analyzing Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 33.10% 10.25% 1.31% Enterprise Financial Services 35.36% 14.48% 1.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $857.33 million 2.61 $283.74 million $2.97 7.94 Enterprise Financial Services $574.24 million 2.90 $203.04 million $5.32 8.39

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.03%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Pacific Premier Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

