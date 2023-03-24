Analyzing scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.03 million ($1.30) -6.66 Calithera Biosciences $9.75 million 0.02 -$115.09 million ($25.60) 0.00

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Calithera Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

scPharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calithera Biosciences. scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares scPharmaceuticals and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals N/A -78.70% -54.65% Calithera Biosciences N/A -919.76% -103.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for scPharmaceuticals and Calithera Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score scPharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Calithera Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

scPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.85%. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 41,381.48%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than scPharmaceuticals.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals beats Calithera Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

