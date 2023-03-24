Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

