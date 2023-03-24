Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $330,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

