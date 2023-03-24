Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,546,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $330,844,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,756,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $488,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

