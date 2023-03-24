Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,546,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,756,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $488,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

