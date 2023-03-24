Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Norway Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

