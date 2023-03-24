Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.