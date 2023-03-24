Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,546,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,756,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $488,061,000 after acquiring an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

