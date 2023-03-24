Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.