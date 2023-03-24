Applied UV (AUVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Applied UV Trading Down 8.3 %
NASDAQ AUVI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Institutional Trading of Applied UV
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied UV (AUVI)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.