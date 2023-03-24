Applied UV (AUVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied UV Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.91.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Applied UV from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

Applied UV Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.