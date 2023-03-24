Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Aptiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $107.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

