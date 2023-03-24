Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
NYSE ARCH opened at $129.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
