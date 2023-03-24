Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $129.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.