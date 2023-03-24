Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Insider Activity at Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

