Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) vs. Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Head to Head Review

Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) and Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A Chart Industries $1.61 billion 3.07 $24.00 million $0.57 203.30

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09% Chart Industries 1.40% 7.84% 3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chart Industries beats Ares Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases. The Heat Transfer Systems segment supplies mission engineered equipment and systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Specialty Products segment supplies products used in specialty market applications including hydrogen, HLNG vehicle tanks, food and beverage, space exploration, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment. The Repair, Service, and leasing segment includes repair and service centers globally, which provides installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as global equipment leasing solutions. The Corporate segment includes operating expenses for executive management, accounting, tax, treasury, corporate development

