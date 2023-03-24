ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.