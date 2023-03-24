ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

