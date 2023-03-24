Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $12.26 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70.
About Ashford
