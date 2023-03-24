Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $12.26 on Friday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

