Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 132,917 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.