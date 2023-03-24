Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 42,718 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 341.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,718 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $210.59 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

