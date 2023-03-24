Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 126,722 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITT opened at $81.13 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

