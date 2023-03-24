Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 686,740 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 686,740 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

